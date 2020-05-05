ALEA: Search for driver after woman was killed during racing incident in Fairfield

Kevin Lamar King charged with manslaughter (Source: Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff | May 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 6:36 PM

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - State Troopers are looking for a driver involved in a deadly racing incident in Fairfield that killed a 20-year-old woman.

One of the drivers was arrested Monday, May 4.

ALEA investigators say Octavia Nicole Johnson was killed Monday, March 9 in the crash.

Johnson was riding in a 2017 Chevy Camaro driven by 22-year-old Keanjra Lashai Maddox.

27-year-old Kevin Lamar King was driving a 1998 Chevy Camaro.

Investigators say Maddox and King were racing along I-59 South, near mile marker 119, when King’s car struck Maddox’s car from behind as both drivers approached a curve.

The two cars left the roadway and went down a ravine. Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.

She died at UAB hospital.

Both Maddox and King were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

King was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Troopers are looking for Maddox who also faces a manslaughter charge. If you know where he is call 256-435-3521.

