ALEA: Search for driver after woman was killed during racing incident in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - State Troopers are looking for a driver involved in a deadly racing incident in Fairfield that killed a 20-year-old woman.
One of the drivers was arrested Monday, May 4.
ALEA investigators say Octavia Nicole Johnson was killed Monday, March 9 in the crash.
Johnson was riding in a 2017 Chevy Camaro driven by 22-year-old Keanjra Lashai Maddox.
27-year-old Kevin Lamar King was driving a 1998 Chevy Camaro.
Investigators say Maddox and King were racing along I-59 South, near mile marker 119, when King’s car struck Maddox’s car from behind as both drivers approached a curve.
The two cars left the roadway and went down a ravine. Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.
She died at UAB hospital.
Both Maddox and King were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
King was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Troopers are looking for Maddox who also faces a manslaughter charge. If you know where he is call 256-435-3521.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.