1 critically injured in late night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A late night shooting Monday has left one person in critical condition, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and fire medics were called to the 500 block of Eastdale Road South, the location of Birchwood Apartments, around 10:30 p.m. where they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition.
Neither a suspect nor motive for the shooting are clear at this point. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.