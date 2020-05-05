Jackson Hospital resumes elective procedures on tiered approach

Jackson Hospital resumes elective procedures on tiered approach
Jackson Hospital said elective cases have resumed on a tiered approach. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 3:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital has resumed performance of elective procedures.

The hospital said elective cases have resumed on a tiered approach. The tiered approach began Monday.

The hospital’s visitor restrictions remain in place:

  • No Visitations will be allowed into the hospital.
  • Delivery personnel are not permitted into the hospital.
  • One visitor per patient will be permitted into the Labor & Delivery hospital unit.

Some elective procedures and clinic appointments at Baptist Health resumed Monday as well.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.