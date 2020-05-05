Jackson Hospital resumes elective procedures on tiered approach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital has resumed performance of elective procedures.
The hospital said elective cases have resumed on a tiered approach. The tiered approach began Monday.
The hospital’s visitor restrictions remain in place:
- No Visitations will be allowed into the hospital.
- Delivery personnel are not permitted into the hospital.
- One visitor per patient will be permitted into the Labor & Delivery hospital unit.
Some elective procedures and clinic appointments at Baptist Health resumed Monday as well.
