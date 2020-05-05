More photos released of escaped Butler County inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More photos have been released of an inmate who escaped from the Butler County Jail Monday morning.
Jerome Sharp is wanted by the Alabama Department of Corrections. Crimestoppers said he escaped around 5 a.m. Monday by disabling a fence gate locking mechanism.
Photos show tattoos Sharp has on his arms.
Crimestoppers said Sharp had been in custody with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for a domestic violence assault charge with a firearm. Because of the new arrest, Sharp’s Alabama State Probation status was revoked making him an inmate of the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce advised Sharp was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a 2011 first-degree robbery conviction out of Montgomery County.
Sharp, 32, is approximately 5′9″ and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he may still have ties in the Montgomery metro area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Sharp should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.