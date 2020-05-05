Phenix City couple’s weight loss journey to be featured on Lifetime show

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City couple are walking down the longest wedding aisle in history and it will all be documented by TV cameras for a new Lifetime reality show.
“My Big Fat Wedding Walk” takes overweight couples, like Allen and Lacey Griffin, and takes them on a weight loss journey that ends at the altar.
The show enlists the help of trainer Lauren Messano who takes the Griffins on a four month journey before they embark in a 500 mile walk down the aisle.
The episode’s trailer highlights Allen’s fear that if he continues down the path he is on, he could become diabetic, as well as Lacey’s experience with losing her mother at a young age due to obesity.
Allen and Lacey Griffin’s episode of “My Big Fat Wedding Walk” marks the show’s third and final episode. It airs Wednesday, May 6 at 11p/10c.
Watch the trailer below.
