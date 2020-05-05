43 residents, employees positive for COVID-19 at Greenville nursing home

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left a Butler County area nursing home facility hard hit. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Crowne Health Care in Greenville confirmed 34 residents and nine employees have tested positive for the respiratory illness.
Of the 34 residents, 17 are being cared for at the facility while 15 others have been hospitalized.
Two of the residents have since died, but their causes of death have not yet been determined, according to Frances Coleman, spokeswoman for Crowne Health Care.
Coleman said the facility is making “every effort" to stem the spread of the illness.
“Almost a third of the people infected with the COVID-19 virus never show any symptoms,” Coleman explained. “In fact, the virus can go undetected for up to a week. This makes control of it in a closed environment like our facility very difficult.”
Like other facilities, Crowne says it has restricted visitors, instituted screenings for everyone entering the facility, provides face masks and other protective gear for employees, sanitizes equipment and surfaces, and takes temperatures for employees and residents regularly.
Crowne Health Care of Greenville is a 118-bed, skilled-nursing facility that currently has 78 residents.
In long-term care facilities in Alabama, over 500 employees and over 800 residents have been infected with COVID-19.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association confirms 92 nursing homes across 46 counties now have at least one case involving a resident or employee, as of Tuesday. That’s a jump of nine facilities and four counties since Monday.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the state said 107 residents in long-term care facilities have died from the virus. That’s about 35 percent of Alabama’s death toll.
