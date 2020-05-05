Riverchase Galleria reopens, managers take steps to keep shoppers safe

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Riverchase Galleria in Hoover opened Tuesday. The mall has been closed for several weeks due to COVID-19.
Shoppers are still getting used to this new normal with some wearing face masks and gloves, while others did not.
But managers at the mall say they’re doing their part to keep customers safe.
Armed with a mask and gloves, Senior General Manager, Mike White, said things are still a bit uncertain at the Galleria, but they’re moving forward.
“We know that we’ve put a lot of preparation into this and a lot of work to customize a plan for cleanliness, for sanitation, for keeping things socially distant,” White said.
Signage on the floors, hand sanitizing stations and protective coverings are keeping customers aware of the new normal, but not every store is open.
“We anticipate this being…the word that I’ve been using is a trickle, to a flow, to a gush as we move through with tenants coming out and with customer coming out to those stores,” said White.
The lights are still out at anchors stores like Belk, JC Penney, and Macy’s, but Mountain High Outfitters is welcoming customers.
“We’ve been getting so many phone calls from customers,” said store manager, Jeff Jones.
“They’re ready. They need us, and we’re glad that we can finally let them in the doors,” Jones said.
The safety of employees and customers is a top priority.
“We do require all employees to wear a face covering. We are very frequently disinfecting the common areas, and we’ll be offering the disinfectants to guests,” Jones said.
Jones is taking measures a step further, keeping only one dressing room open at a time, and only allowing one entrance to be open.
He said he “quarantining” clothes customers try on but don’t buy, steaming and disinfecting them before returning them to the racks.
