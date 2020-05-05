Sprouts Farmers: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $91.8 million.
The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.
Sprouts Farmers shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.25, a decrease of 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFM