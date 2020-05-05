State superintendent talks school assessments during Ala. Democrats’ virtual hearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama House Democrats hosted a series of virtual hearings Tuesday.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey joined the lawmakers. He talked about the math and reading assessments for the next school year.
Mackey said the assessments for kindergarten through third grade are here, but teachers may have to virtually learn them.
“The problem is that the things are so out of whack right now, it’s gonna be hard to get teachers trained on how to use the assessments ahead of time,” Mackey said. “Some of that can be done virtually and we will do that, but it won’t be as good as some of the in person stuff to be done.”
The virtual hearings will go on Wednesday as well. To watch, visit the Alabama House Democrats Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.