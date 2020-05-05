A strong storm Tuesday evening before temps drop big-time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will be around for one more day before much cooler air returns for the next week or so. Look for plenty of sun with building clouds this afternoon as a cold front pushes closer from the north.
Highs will likely reach the upper 80s once again with a slightly higher degree of humidity. It still won’t feel unbearable by any means.
The front will pop a few showers and thunderstorms to our north this afternoon, but as we head toward 5-6 p.m., some of those storms could begin impacting areas north of U.S. 80.
The severe risk is very low, but a stronger storm capable of gusty winds, lightning and small hail cannot be ruled out.
The shower and storm chance will progress southward through the evening with everyone seeing a 40% chance of rain after 5 p.m. into the first few hours of the overnight.
It will turn sunny, very comfortable, much cooler, and quite windy for Wednesday behind the front.
Highs will only reach the middle and upper 70s under an entirely blue sky. The wind may make things slightly less than ideal, though.
Widespread wind gusts of 20-35 mph are likely by late Wednesday morning. It’ll be a “hang onto those hats” kind of day across the state!
Fortunately the wind doesn’t last with calmer conditions expected for Thursday under sunny skies. A second cold front will move through Friday evening, bringing another round of rain showers to the area.
The storm threat is very minimal with that front with no real “storm energy” set to be in place.
