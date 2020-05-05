‘Such a loss’: Wetumpka grieves death of 11-year-old killed in Jefferson County hunting accident

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka community is grieving after the loss of a Wetumpka native’s son.
“It is just a sad, sad time to lose someone this young,” said Mayor Jerry Willis.
Willis was devastated when he learned 11-year-old Troy Ellis had died. Troy’s father, Obed, is from Wetumpka. He played football at Troy, then he came back and coached at Wetumpka and Prattville before moving to the Birmingham area.
Troy Ellis was hunting with his father and another pair of hunters on May 1 when he was shot. An arrest warrant for reckless murder has been issued for 35-year-old Joshua Stewart Burks of Mobile in the case.
“Such a loss to his family," Willis said. "Such a loss to friends, and to our city because Troy’s dad, Obed, grew up here and was so much a part of this city.”
Willis said this is not the first time the Ellis family has faced tragedy. Obed’s father was killed in a car crash when he was a child. As they did then, Willis says the city of Wetumpka will rally around the Ellis family.
“I know that they are believers; I know that they trust in God," he said. "So, we are going to continue to support them and ask everyone else if they will pray for this family, and pray often for this family.”
Troy Ellis will be laid to rest in Wetumpka next to his grandfather. Willis says people plan to line the road from the country club to the cemetery to show their support for the Ellis family.
