ADPH explains what to do if there are no testing sites in your county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What should you do if you think you have COVID-19, but you don't know where testing sites are near you?
Or even worse - there aren’t any in your county?
Right now, you can go to the COVID-19 Data Surveillance Dashboard and check out just how many testing sites are in the state and in your county.
But just because you can't find one in your county doesn't mean you have no options.
This map doesn’t show all the sites collecting specimens for COVID-19. It just shows the facilities that have reported to ADPH.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said if you need to get tested and you’re in a county without a site listed on this map, call your county health department to see if there are sites available that may not be listed, or check with your physician.
"A good example is a physician who I was on the phone with this morning," said Dr. Landers. "There is not a testing specimen collection site in this rural county. But he is regularly obtaining specimens from his patients and sending them to a commercial laboratory."
And on top of that, ADPH has pop up clinics where testing sites are in one city for a certain amount of time and then in another city.
APDH said the locations of those clinics are based on demand.
