‘Alabama Strong’ concert to benefit Montgomery Area Food Bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, you’re invited to a special entertainment event that will benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank!
“Alabama Strong” will showcase Ruben Studdard, Sara Evans and Taylor Hicks, as well as a host of other performers. There will be guest appearances by Bo Jackson, Rickey Smiley and Roy Wood, Jr.
WSFA 12 News is partnering with the Vance Law Firm through our #TogetherAlabama campaign to bring this great hour of entertainment right to your living room.
All we ask is you donate generously to the Montgomery Area Food Bank to help those who find themselves food insecure during the COVID 19 crisis.
The list of artists performing on Alabama Strong is huge and includes:
- Clinton Babers
- Walker Burroughs
- Sara Evans
- Alvin Garrett
- Taylor Hicks
- Ruben Studdard
Special guest appearances and messages from:
- Bo Jackson
- Clayne Crawford
- Rickey Smiley
- Roy Wood Jr.
- Funny Maine
Alabama Strong will pre-empt WSFA 12 News at 6:00 p.m. that evening.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.