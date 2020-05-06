Avanos Medical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $180.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.
Avanos Medical shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVNS