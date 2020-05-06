'Be patient, use online services’, Montgomery probate judge says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Probate Judge J.C. Love is sending a message to all who need services provided by his offices: be patient, and take advantage of the services offered online.
Since Love opened the county’s three satellite offices Friday, they have been overwhelmed with people and wait time has consistently been well over two hours.
“The biggest thing people have been doing is coming in and redoing their tags. With our office being closed from March, we had a lot of people who were coming in trying to renew their tags from March and April and people now trying to renew the tags for then,” said Judge Love, explaining that there’s no rush to get that done.
Alabama Dept Of Revenue Commissioner Barnett ordered Tuesday to extend waving all vehicle tag renewals up until June 19. So, anyone trying to renew their automobile tag, you have until June 19 before you’ll be charged any late fees.
“We’ve also spoken with Chief Finley at Montgomery Police Department and they have agreed not to write tickets for anyone who doesn’t have their tags renewed for March and April,” Love added.
Love wants to remind Montgomery residents that tag and driver license renewals can be handled online, with no wait.
“You can go to the website www.mc-ala.org and click on the tag renewal button and that will take you there,” Love said you can also renew your tag by mail. “If you need to renew your driver’s license, you can go to ALEA website that’s www.ALEA.gov.”
If you do need to visit the probate office in person, Love recommends blocking out some time, and be patient.
“If you can wait, go ahead and wait, if you want to come in and get it done now just expect that there’s going to be a wait. You’re going to have to wait in line for two to 2two and a half hours. I’m going to try to get to you as quickly as possible, so we are really going to ask for your patience and understanding to get through this.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.