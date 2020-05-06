2 charged with capital murder in stabbing of Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been charged in the homicide of a Montgomery teenager.
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Ebony Smith, 17, and Jonathan Cordova, 19, both of Montgomery, with capital murder in the homicide of Maryuri Cantillano, 17, whose body was discovered April 14.
MPD said Smith and Cordova were taken into custody Wednesday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
On April 14, officers and fire medics responded to the 5900 block of Christy Lane at about noon in reference to a deceased person. At the scene, they found Cantillano lying on the ground.
MPD said an investigation and forensic evaluation determined Cantillano had sustained a fatal stab wound. Further investigation indicates the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated, and Smith and Cordova were identified as the suspects.
