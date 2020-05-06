East Alabama leaders feeling financial impact of COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 is hurting the pockets of many people across the state. In East Alabama, officials from multiple cities say it’s a little too early to tell how big of a hole they’ll be in because of the coronavirus.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said city officials are looking at the numbers and finding ways to cut expenses.
“Comparing April of 2019 and April of this year, we’re down about $538,000. No one is doing any traveling. We have also asked that no expenditures be made, even if they were budgeted expenditures, unless it is absolutely necessary for the continuing operation of the city,” Fuller said.
Down in Macon County, they’re faced with a similar problem. Officials don’t have all the numbers yet, but Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood said expenses have actually increased during the pandemic.
“While our revenue is down some, our expenses are as much, if not increasing, because of COVID-19," Haygood said. "The additional expenses come from the preparation for COVID-19, for the PPE that we have to purchase. Mostly it’s about being cautious of what we spend and not spending anything that we don’t absolutely have to spend at this time.”
In Auburn, officials say their numbers are really depending on what Auburn University chooses to do in the fall.
“If we had to shut down again, not opening back up...assuming that Auburn wouldn’t come back and assuming that there would be no football, if that were to happen our revenue would jump down about $22 million which is about 22 percent of our budget,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.
Buston said the city has a very “healthy” rainy day fund and he expects the city’s finances to be okay.
All three city officials say their residents should not expect to see any changes in service.
