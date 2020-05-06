Family Sunshine Center warns of human traffickers targeting people in crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center cautions that criminals could try to take advantage of people during a time of need.
Family Sunshine Center Executive Director Tay Knight says people are struggling to make ends meet, and human traffickers will target them by offering a paycheck.
“Our fear is that with all of the unemployment, the massive layoffs because of this coronavirus, the economic shutdown, people are struggling to make ends meet, they may make those choices when a trafficker puts those opportunities in front of them,” Knight said.
Knight says the job offers may not look like the human trafficking business. It could be a modeling job disguised to lure in victims. She says if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Knight encourages you to investigate a company to determine if it’s a legitimate business.
