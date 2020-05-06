Foods that will boost your mood during a pandemic

(CNN) - Many of us are spending a lot of our time at home working, learning and playing within feet of our kitchens, which probably isn’t the best when it comes to making healthy food choices.
All the stress might make you want to dish up a big bowl of your favorite comfort food, but there are other delicious foods that can help elevate how you feel.
Green veggies like spinach, brussels sprouts and broccoli are not only filling, but they are packed with folate, a B vitamin that assists with the production of serotonin. That’s the chemical in the brain that affects your mood.
Try them fresh, steamed or roasted with a little olive oil and seasoning.
If you’re looking for a way to alleviate depression, put down the ice cream and pick up some yogurt or kefir.
A study by the University of Virginia Health System found that the probiotics in these foods may help reduce negative thoughts.
If you’re feeling sluggish, grab some whole grains for an energy boost.
Foods such as oatmeal, brown rice and whole-grain bread are also high in fiber, so they won’t leave you crashing like foods high in sugars.
If you are craving something sweet, have a few bites of dark chocolate.
The cocoa contains caffeine and flavanols that improve cognition.
Finally, if you really need a jump start, pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea instead of opening up a soda or energy drink, which can give you a lot of sugar with your caffeine.
Making a few of these changes may not only help you mentally, but could help you keep off the quarantine 15.
