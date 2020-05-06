Greenville mayor, wife test positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon and his wife Janice have tested positive for COVID-19.
McLendon says they received news of their positive results Tuesday night and are doing okay.
They thought they had sinus infections last week, but their symptoms only got worse, McLendon said.
“After a few days, we figured that maybe we didn’t have a sinus infection and should get tested,” McLendon said.
According to McLendon, he had been around some employees and a friend who tested positive for the respiratory virus. He had been tested once before but that test came back negative.
The mayor says he and his wife have been sick for over a week but felt the worst in the last couple of days.
“We are doing pretty good, but we sure don’t feel good,” McLendon added.
When asked about his symptoms, McLendon says they have dealt with fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite.
“The thing that got me was…I had no appetite," McLendon said.
He has also lost a lot of weight in just a few days.
For now, the two are quarantining at home and following doctor’s orders. They won’t return to their normal routine until after a series of negative tests.
When asked about opening up the economy McLendon says restrictions should still be in place.
“The governor is doing a great job and all my other mayor friends that want to open up, they haven’t had the virus," he said.
McLendon says his job is to make sure that his citizens and employees do not get the virus that he has.
The news comes after 34 residents and nine employees of a Crowne Health Facility in Greenville tested positive for the respiratory virus.
Of the 34 residents, 17 are being cared for at the facility while 15 others have been hospitalized and two have died, according to Frances Coleman, spokeswoman for Crowne Health Care.
