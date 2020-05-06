Honor your mom with a Mother’s Day gift that gives back

May 6, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 6:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you still looking for a Mother’s Day gift? Friendship Mission is offering a unique way to celebrate moms this year.

The organization serves men, women, and children in the River Region through two homeless shelters and a soup kitchen.

With a $50 donation in your mom’s name to Friendship Mission, you will provide resources to help the organization serve the people in our community.

Your honoree will receive a card acknowledging your donation in her honor as well as a 5x7 art print.

You can visit the Friendship Mission’s website to donate.

To ensure Mother’s Day delivery, complete your donation by Wednesday.

