Honor your mom with a Mother’s Day gift that gives back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you still looking for a Mother’s Day gift? Friendship Mission is offering a unique way to celebrate moms this year.
The organization serves men, women, and children in the River Region through two homeless shelters and a soup kitchen.
With a $50 donation in your mom’s name to Friendship Mission, you will provide resources to help the organization serve the people in our community.
Your honoree will receive a card acknowledging your donation in her honor as well as a 5x7 art print.
You can visit the Friendship Mission’s website to donate.
To ensure Mother’s Day delivery, complete your donation by Wednesday.
