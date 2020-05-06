House Democrats talk about COVID-19 health care impact

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - House Democrats continued their series of virtual hearings Wednesday.
One of the things they discussed was the impact on health care due to coronavirus. Hospitals across the state have taken a major hit during the pandemic.
“Huntsville Hospital says they lost $2 million in the first couple of weeks of going on lockdown," said Danne Howard, Executive Vice President of the Alabama Hospital Association. "You saw yesterday, UAB has had to furlough some of their staff. The rural hospitals, it has been devastating, absolutely devastating. And you’re exactly right. Before this came up, 88 percent of our hospitals were operating in the red, so you can see it wouldn’t take much to push them over the edge.”
Howard said the state hospital association has gotten less than a third of the money provided in the CARES Act passed by Congress.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.