House expected to take up Montgomery County property tax referendum Thursday

“There are several things we need to do. We’ve created plans to strengthen our academic programs. Students should have an array of academic course offerings and the latest technology resources. We want to challenge our students to perform at a higher academic level. Also, we have a desperate need to repair our school buildings,” said Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore. “Our children should not be sitting in buildings that are falling apart. They should be able to walk into their schools and not worry about the heater or air conditioner not working properly. We’re doing all that we can at the moment. We have worked to put several checkpoints in place to ensure we’re aligned with all state guidelines. But the students need more. The students of Montgomery deserve a quality education in an environment that will allow them to learn.”