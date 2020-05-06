Man charged with assault in Cinco de Mayo shooting

Travis McGhee is charged with second-degree assault (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | May 6, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 3:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after injuring another man in a shooting Tuesday evening.

The Montgomery Police Department says Travis McGhee, 40, is charged with second-degree assault after police responded around 8 p.m. to an incident within the 2700 block of Chestnut Street.

Police say McGhee and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation during which McGhee shot the victim.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

McGhee was arrested Wednesday.

