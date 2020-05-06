McQueen Street shooting leaves 1 dead in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement investigating after someone was found with a gunshot wound and later died in Montgomery.
Police and medics responded around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of McQueen Street in reference to a subject shot.
First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital for treatment where the victim was pronounced dead.
McQueen Street is located near Ann Street and Atlanta Highway.
