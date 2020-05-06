McQueen Street shooting leaves 1 dead in Montgomery

1 dead after shooting on McQueen Street
By WSFA Staff | May 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement investigating after someone was found with a gunshot wound and later died in Montgomery.

Police and medics responded around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of McQueen Street in reference to a subject shot.

First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital for treatment where the victim was pronounced dead.

McQueen Street is located near Ann Street and Atlanta Highway.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.