New Wetumpka church hits another milestone more than a year after tornado

Workmen raise steeple onto new Wetumpka church (Source: Pastor Jonathan Yarboro)
By Bryan Henry | May 6, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 2:45 PM

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Slowly but surely the new First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka is coming together.

Wednesday, workmen raised the new steeple, which is more than 20 feet long. That doesn’t include the 8-foot spire that’ll go on top.

The steeple now sits on the bell tower, which was put in place a few weeks ago. You’ll recall it was this church that was destroyed by the Wetumpka tornado more than a year ago.

Pastor Jonathan Yarboro says he still anticipates being in the church by August in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.