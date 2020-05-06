New Wetumpka church hits another milestone more than a year after tornado

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Slowly but surely the new First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka is coming together.
Wednesday, workmen raised the new steeple, which is more than 20 feet long. That doesn’t include the 8-foot spire that’ll go on top.
The steeple now sits on the bell tower, which was put in place a few weeks ago. You’ll recall it was this church that was destroyed by the Wetumpka tornado more than a year ago.
Pastor Jonathan Yarboro says he still anticipates being in the church by August in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.