Opp, Andalusia see ‘extreme uptick’ in vehicle break-ins

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents and law enforcement officials in Opp and Andalusia are dealing with a rash of vehicle break-ins.
There have been more than 50 cars targeted in the last month, a sizable number for two small municipalities with a combined population of about 15,000 residents.
Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said there’s been an “extreme uptick” in the crimes and that he knows of at least three dozen incidents in Andalusia and at least a dozen each in Opp and county jurisdictions.
In all but one case in which a window was broken, the sheriff said the vehicle was unlocked. That makes it a ripe target for an opportunistic thief.
Tuesday, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke and members of her police department sat down with her counterpart in Andalusia, Mayor Earl Johnson, as well as the sheriff, the Covington County Drug Task Force, and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to discuss the issue.
When the meeting was over, a multi-agency task force had been formed “to put more resources together to locate and arrest the parties who are responsible in committing these crimes,” Bracke said.
No suspect/s have been identified at this point, but residents are encouraged to remove any valuable items and lock their vehicles, especially at night.
Sheriff Turman is asking anyone with a camera at their home to look at the video and report anything suspicious.
You can call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
