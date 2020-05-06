Relapse risk for substance abuse, addiction grows during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The risk for relapse is high for those who struggle with substance abuse and addiction. Uprooting routines, relationships, and support groups pose a challenge to those who are working to maintain sobriety.
“We’ve found a lot of our members are feeling really down and blue because they aren’t able to come to us for our recovery meetings we normally have in person”, said Ricky Wilson, Program Director for the Council on Substance Abuse. “So that’s been one of the biggest barriers we’re facing right now.”
Wilson is leaning to technology to keep members engaged through Zoom meetings and videoconferencing. Still, some members are struggling and have concerns about the online software and privacy.
“Nothing’s going to take the place of face-to-face interaction,” Wilson explained. "There is an issue as far as trust is concerned. “They ask who all will be on [the video conference] and if they can say what they really need to say. We do have our meetings to where they are confidential.”
The growing pressure is driving some who aren’t addicts to self-medicate. The economic distress is fueling mental health concerns, with overdoses and suicides expected to rise. Wilson says it’s key to fight that urge by sticking to a daily schedule and ensuring you get enough sleep and exercise.
“A lot of times people who are confined tend to turn to substances for comfort,” he explained. “I do know that alcoholism is on the rise, especially in the state of Alabama.”
Warning signs that a loved one is relapsing or fighting addiction include declining hygiene, poor eating and sleeping habits, skipping support meetings, and lying.
Wilson says COSA offers counseling on how to have that tough conversation with loved ones and will help point them to appropriate treatment.
“All you can do is come from a loving perspective and try your best to remain calm and not be judgmental,” Wilson stated.
If you would like to join a virtual support meeting or need to speak to a counselor about substance abuse, you can call 334-262-7477 or visit COSA’s website here: https://cosancadd.org/.
If you need to speak with a counselor immediately, you can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect, free of charge around the clock.
The Crisis Text Line also offers 24/7 crisis counseling to those who feel more comfortable writing out their concerns.
To connect, text HOME to 74174. All communication will remain private.
Health care workers and essential employees can receive specialized counseling by texting FRONTLINE to 741741.
Messages can also be sent through their website.
“Crisis Counselors only know what texters share with them, and that information stays between you, unless sharing it with emergency services is absolutely necessary for your safety,” the website said.
Tips on how to protect your mental health during this time can be found here.
The number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.
Click here for local treatment options.
