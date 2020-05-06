Rheem’s COVID-19 cases rise, but 8 have recovered, company says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More employees of a large manufacturing facility in Montgomery have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.
Rheem Manufacturing Company had 17 employees with the respiratory illness on April 23. That number has since climbed to 25, according to Rheem Global Communications Director Lindsey Ford.
“Currently, there are 17 active cases,” Ford said and “those individuals are also recovering at home.”
Ford said there have been no deaths and eight of the employees have since been medically cleared and have returned to work.
The Atlanta-based company, which makes products like water heaters and air conditioning equipment, has nearly 1,000 employees in the Montgomery area.
“We continue to supply protective equipment and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees,” Ford said. “Disinfectant sprays have been added to work stations, and common areas are cleaned on a regular basis. In addition, the plant is deep-cleaned on weekends, as we adhere to workplace guidelines issued by the CDC,” Ford added.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.