61st Annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award banquet a success

"I thought it was going to be really scary. I thought my representatives, Tim and Rachael Gallgher were going to get on the Zoom call to do our interview, and they were just going to grill me. They were going to find all the little holes in my resume and what people had said about me. Some of the people they interviewed to find out about me, they had told me their reactions with them, and just hearing the feedback that they had given the Gallagher's when talking about me encouraged me to be the best version of myself that they saw in me," said Hammond.