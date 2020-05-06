61st Annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award banquet a success

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 61st edition of the Jimmy Hitchcock Award Banquet was a tad bit different in 2020.
The show must go on, and it did at the Bell Road YMCA in Montgomery.
Faced with restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the YMCA of Greater Montgomery held a scaled down version of the banquet on Tuesday with limited attendance.
Those in attendance were kept six feet apart, and the event was live streamed.
Forty-five seniors from Montgomery County schools were nominated for their outstanding Christian leadership in athletics.
This female recipient for 2020 is Kathy Hammond from LAMP.
She is a state champion in track and field with a 4.71 GPA.
"I thought it was going to be really scary. I thought my representatives, Tim and Rachael Gallgher were going to get on the Zoom call to do our interview, and they were just going to grill me. They were going to find all the little holes in my resume and what people had said about me. Some of the people they interviewed to find out about me, they had told me their reactions with them, and just hearing the feedback that they had given the Gallagher's when talking about me encouraged me to be the best version of myself that they saw in me," said Hammond.
The male winner is William Robertson from Montgomery Academy, a multi-sport athlete with a 4.4 GPA.
"Everybody who was nominated, such an incredible group. Hearing their bios and everything they've done for their respective schools, it means so much to have my name up there with them. It means even more to have my name up there with guys like Trey (Lindsey), and my mom won it when she was a senior. So, it means so much to be a part of that as well," said Robertson.
Robertson plans to attend Duke University next year and walk-on to the Blue Devil football team.
Hammond plans to attend Mississippi College and run track and cross country.
