Suspect wanted for cutting vehicle catalytic converters at Prattville apartment complex

Suspect wanted for cutting vehicle catalytic converters at Prattville apartment complex
Prattville police say the pictured suspect fled towards I-65 on Cobbs Ford Road. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | May 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:02 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking for a suspect in vehicle break-ins on Tuesday.

Investigators advise the pictured suspect, along with his accomplices, were seen cutting catalytic converters from under vehicles in an apartment complex. The suspect then fled in a black Chrysler Pacifica towards I-65 on Cobbs Ford Road after being stopped by authorities.

The suspect is wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.

Anyone with information in this case should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.