Suspect wanted for cutting vehicle catalytic converters at Prattville apartment complex

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking for a suspect in vehicle break-ins on Tuesday.
Investigators advise the pictured suspect, along with his accomplices, were seen cutting catalytic converters from under vehicles in an apartment complex. The suspect then fled in a black Chrysler Pacifica towards I-65 on Cobbs Ford Road after being stopped by authorities.
The suspect is wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.