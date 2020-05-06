Wind Advisory today and a chance of rain Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Say goodbye to the heat and hello to the 70s for the next five days! The first of two cold fronts this week moved through Tuesday night, ushering in cooler and very comfortable air from the north.
That will keep nearly everyone below 80 degrees today despite ample sunshine. The one negative to the forecast for Wednesday is the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 30-40 mph.
While widespread issues aren’t expected, some branches may snap off and a few power outages cannot be completely ruled out.
Thursday is the “pick day” of the next week with wall-to-wall sun, no wind concerns and highs in the mid-70s!
The second cold front of the week comes through Friday evening, bringing a round of showers late in the day into Friday night. There is no severe weather risk with that system, nor is there really a risk of any storms at all.
After pushing into the upper 70s on Friday, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep highs in the lower 70s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday under partly cloudy skies! That may be the last time we spend a weekend below 80 degrees until fall.
Something not mentioned yet is the overnight chill expected for the next several days. Here are your morning low temperatures through Sunday:
- Thursday AM: 43°
- Friday AM: 47°
- Saturday AM: 42°
- Sunday AM: 44°
While a major frost isn’t expected, some forecast models are hinting at even colder air for Friday night and Saturday morning, which could introduce a frost risk for some of us. Stay tuned!
