Affidavit: Montgomery teen killed 2 weeks before her body was found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teenager was killed two weeks before her body was found, according to court documents.
The arrest affidavit for Jonathan Cordova, 19, says he and Ebony Smith, 17, stabbed Maryuri Cantillano, 17, multiple times on March 31. The affidavit says the suspects then hid Cantillano’s body, which wasn’t found until April 14 near Regency Park Community Center. Police said Cantillano’s family hadn’t seen her since March 31.
The affidavit also states the murder of Cantillano was committed during an armed robbery. Cordova is charged with capital murder during first-degree robbery.
Smith is also charged with capital murder. The suspects were taken into custody Wednesday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for Smith’s mugshot. We were told at this time, there is not a photo to be released.
