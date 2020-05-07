Affidavit: Montgomery teen killed 2 weeks before her body was found

Affidavit: Montgomery teen killed 2 weeks before her body was found
Jonathan Cordova and Ebony Smith (not pictured) are charged with capital murder in the stabbing of Maryuri Cantillano. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | May 7, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 3:55 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teenager was killed two weeks before her body was found, according to court documents.

The arrest affidavit for Jonathan Cordova, 19, says he and Ebony Smith, 17, stabbed Maryuri Cantillano, 17, multiple times on March 31. The affidavit says the suspects then hid Cantillano’s body, which wasn’t found until April 14 near Regency Park Community Center. Police said Cantillano’s family hadn’t seen her since March 31.

The affidavit also states the murder of Cantillano was committed during an armed robbery. Cordova is charged with capital murder during first-degree robbery.

Maryuri Cantillano's body found along the woodline behind the Regency Park Community Center, not far from where she lived. Officials say she was stabbed.
Maryuri Cantillano's body found along the woodline behind the Regency Park Community Center, not far from where she lived. Officials say she was stabbed. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Smith is also charged with capital murder. The suspects were taken into custody Wednesday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for Smith’s mugshot. We were told at this time, there is not a photo to be released.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.