Ala. House passes education budget, now heads to Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House passed the state’s education budget Thursday afternoon.
State lawmakers say the education budget is in good shape even with the negative coronavirus effects. Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, says the budget will see a $91 million increase from the previous fiscal year.
Some of that increased money will go toward Alabama’s first class Pre-k program and the community college system.
The budget now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Meanwhile, the general budget is $160 million less than what the governor proposed. However, the budget did grow. It is about $160 million more than last year.
“We’re going to hold pretty steady on the general fund this year,” said Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark
Some of the increases include about $35 million for the Alabama Department of Public Health. The Alabama Medicaid Agency and the Alabama Department of Corrections will all see increases as well.
