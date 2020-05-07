Alabama forestry officials monitoring wildfire on Florida panhandle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Foresters and firefighters in the Florida panhandle are getting all they can handle with a large brush fire, a blaze that started out as a prescribed burn, according to officials there. It somehow got out of control.
Smoke billows over I-10 on the Florida panhandle, forcing officials to partially shut down the interstate and evacuate hundreds of residents. Looking from more than 160 miles away in Montgomery is Balsie Butler, the Alabama Forestry Commission’s chief of fire operations.
“It does us a little concern. They’re facing high winds and wind shifts. Again, the seabreeze," said Butler.
Alabama averages around 2,000 brush fires a year and right now conditions are “okay” in the state, meaning there’s enough fuel for a fire but not the intensity.
“I can still feel some moisture,” Butler said as he knelt down and scooped up some leaves.
We can thank the 27 plus inches of rain we’ve gotten so far this year in our neck of the woods.
“And there’s not a lot of fuel on the floor here,” Butler said.
Two state forestry firefighters in south Alabama are helping their counterparts in Florida.
“There is some adrenaline but a lot of it kicks back to training,” he said.
Just this week, firefighters battled a 60-acre brush fire in Tallapoosa County, far less than the blaze that’s consumed more than 500 acres just in one county in Florida.
No major concerns in the state if predictions of normal rainfall this year hold true this year, which means for now all is quiet.
Butler says arson is the primary cause for most wildfires in Alabama. Alabama is a right-to-burn state but you need a permit. Butler strong urges people to first make two phone calls before you burn anything; your county health department and the Alabama Department of Forestry.
