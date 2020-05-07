Axon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $147.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.5 million.
Axon shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $70.28, a climb of almost 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAXN