Church honors Davis Elementary teachers, staff during Teacher Appreciation Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is being celebrated as Teacher Appreciation Week across the country and one Montgomery church is showing its appreciation in a helpful way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday, Metropolitan United Methodist Church celebrated teachers and staff at Davis Elementary by providing a drive-thru luncheon at the school.
“Because it’s Teacher Appreciation Week out, we have a local business that’s in our community. Her sales was down about 70 percent because of COVID-19, and she’s actually catering the entire meal and we were able to buy 55 meals for teachers at Davis elementary school [Thursday], and so they’re going to know that they’re appreciated,” said Metropolitan UMC Pastor Richard Williams.
Not only did the church provide lunch for teachers and staff, but Metropolitan UMC also donated $1,000 to the school for computers to students who needed them.
“We heard about what was going on with the lack of technology, particularly in our community. It was the membership who said, ‘Hey pastor, let’s step up and let’s do something,’” said Williams. “So, we know it’s a small, a small drop in the bucket, but we do believe that when we make one drop for the Lord does provide other ways.”
Metropolitan United Methodist Church has been around for over 90 years, and a strong force in the community. One of its focuses has been in west Montgomery where the church says it has recognized a feeding gap and educational disparities.
"This is just another way that we let people know that Metropolitan’s here for you, as well as the city of Montgomery can work together to be able to help us all get through this,” said Williams.
The church says volunteers have packed bags of groceries for 100 families to be passed out Saturday at the church.
Metropolitan UMC says it has been in a partnership with Davis elementary, providing 40 pounds each to 100 families per month since last September.
