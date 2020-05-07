2 dead in Houston County house fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two bodies have been recovered from a home that burned in Houston County early Thursday.
The fire happened at a home along Springhill Road, south of Pansey.
When firefighters arrived, flames had already engulfed the residence. Only after those flames were extinguished could firefighters enter the home and locate the two bodies.
The names of those killed have not been released, pending next of kin notification.
The origin of the fire is under investigation.
