Entertainment center prepares to reopen in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As more nonessential businesses are preparing to once again open their doors to the public, one arcade and gaming center is looking at how to balance creating a fun environment and keeping people safe.
“Losing business is exceptionally hard,” said CyberZone Entertainment Center Co-Owner Simon Bak.
CyberZone Entertainment Center in Opelika is locally owned, and most of their revenue comes during the spring and summer months when kids are out of school.
“We closed down the week before spring break, which is literally our busiest time of the year, so it was devastating from a business standpoint but it was the right thing to do,” Bak said.
He’s hoping that once they’re able to reopen, their new safety measures will encourage people to stop by.
“We’ll have sanitation stations when you walk in which will be touch-less and that will be a requirement to get in," Bak said. "We will have a six foot rule for everything in the building, including not only the people, but all of our machines. As soon as someone plays on a machine, we’ll be right behind them to clean it. We are also going to encourage more people to use Apple Pay or basically a little less cash.”
They also created game card package deals available online to generate revenue until they can reopen.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.