FleetCor Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $147.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.
The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $661.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.6 million.
FleetCor Technologies shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $248.74, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.