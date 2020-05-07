Fox Factory Holding: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) _ Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.3 million.
The Braselton, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.4 million.
Fox Factory Holding shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.
