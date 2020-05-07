House passes Montgomery County property tax referendum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House passed a bill Thursday that would allow the people to vote on a Montgomery County property tax increase for education.
“This is an incredible victory for the precious children of Montgomery," said Rep. Kirk Hatcher of Montgomery.
The bill will now go to the Senate.
Hatcher, who sponsored the bill, said he’s optimistic the Senate will pass it.
If approved in the Senate, it will go to Montgomery County voters for final approval.
Hatcher is hopeful it will be on the ballot in November.
The bill would increase the ad valorem tax on all taxable property in Montgomery County except the town limits of Pike Road.
The proposed increase would result in an additional $33 million in revenue each year for Montgomery Public Schools and would mean the average family would pay $12.75 more per month in property taxes, according to MPS.
