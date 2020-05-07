Inaugural Donor Dash For Life going virtual due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One company is getting creative this weekend, hosting a virtual 5K in place of the inaugural Donor Dash For Life.
It’s an event hosted by Legacy of Hope, the organ, eye and tissue donor registry for the state of Alabama. The race, which is still happening on Saturday, was initially set to take place at the UAB track. However, due to coronavirus, it has been moved to social media.
Runners are encouraged to run, walk, and even skip around their neighborhoods and local parks, and document the race online.
Rather than cancel the event completely, Ashley Anderson, the community liaison for Legacy of Hope felt it was important to keep the 5K with adjustments in order to continue to bring awareness to organ donation.
"We want people to see that although there is a lot going on right now, the ultimate thing that we can share is the ultimate gift of life, and that is what so many of these donor families have done," said Anderson.
All of the money raised will go directly to Legacy of Hope, so they can continue to help families in need of life-saving transplants, even during a pandemic.
"That money is actually used to help us educate communities, and to get the word out to help alleviate so many myths and misconceptions about organ donation," she said. "So we hope by doing this, we are helping to educate communities and helping them understand what goes into organ and tissue donation."
Since the race is now virtual, Anderson says runners can complete the 5K at their convenience on Saturday. The race was initially set to begin at 8 a.m.
"We would just love it if everyone would post pictures, and use the hashtag #DonorDash4Life5k. That would actually help us see all over the state," said Anderson.
Anderson said moving it online has also brought attention beyond Alabama borders; people from out of state are now able to sign up and compete easier than before.
Registration costs $25 and will remain open through Friday. Participants are given a t-shirt. If you’re interested in signing up, visit this link.
If you would like to learn more about organ donation and Legacy of Hope, you can head to their website.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.