Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

REGENTS MEETING-UNIVERSITY TUITION
Regents to set some tuition rates for 3 Arizona universities
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Board of Regents is having a virtual meeting to set some tuition rates for Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University for the 2020-21 academic year. Board members on Thursday afternoon will review, discuss and take action on proposed out-of-state and online tuition, academic fees and residence housing and meal plans for the three public universities they govern. The board also will consider tuition for the University of Arizona Colleges of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine. Board members have previously said they won’t consider raising in-state tuition rates for the upcoming academic year so ASU, UArizona and NAU remain accessible for students during tough economic times stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-MINIATURE BAT
Ruling denies appeal based on miniature bat used in assault
PHOENIX (AP) — A court ruling says Arizona’s law making it a crime to commit aggravated assault isn’t unconstitutionally vague. The claim was made by a man convicted of using a miniature souvenir baseball to hit a man. The Arizona Court of Appeals upheld Gordon Francisco’s conviction for an unprovoked attack on another man in a Tempe park. The attack left the man with a gash above one eye. Francisco argued a “dangerous instrument” could mean numerous household items and made the law unconstitutionally vague by allowing discriminatory and arbitrary enforcement. The appellate court said anything that could be used to cause death or serious physical injury can be considered a dangerous instrument under the law.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Some Arizona nonprofits may not overcome virus-driven losses
PHOENIX (AP) — Nearly half of nonprofits in Arizona will be unable to serve the public within the next month because of the heavy toll brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona State University released a survey Tuesday that found many nonprofits are facing bleak prospects due to losses in revenue and volunteering. While some programs like food banks and child care are seeing their demand balloon, other nonprofits such as performing arts groups continue to spiral. Those surveyed cited cancellations of major fundraisers and few donations because of rising unemployment. Stay-at-home orders also forced groups to cease in-person programs.
PHOENIX SHOOTING-TWO DEAD
Police: 2 dead from shootings in apartment; cops rescue kids
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man and a woman are dead following shootings in an apartment where officers rescued the couple's two children unharmed.. Police say 36-year-old Janine Lily died at a hospital several hours after she emerged from the apartment Tuesday night after being shot and that 39-year-old Johnny Watson was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in the unit. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers in the interim were able to rescue the children and that officers originally went to the apartment to check on the welfare of the residents. Fortune said Lily and Watson lived together and that the children were theirs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajo Nation reports 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19
WINDOW ROCK, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials report six additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total on the tribe’s reservation to at least 79 as of Tuesday. Tribal officials also reported 85 additional positive COVID-19 cases, raising the total on the reservation at least 2,599 as of Tuesday. The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with the tribe implementing curfews to try to stop the spread of the disease among residents of its far-flung communities. The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The counties with the most reported positive cases as of Tuesday were New Mexico’s McKinley County with 705 cases and Arizona’s Apache and Navajo counties with 622 cases and and 556 cases, respectively..
SHOOTING PROHIBITIONS-FORESTS
3 national forests in Arizona prohibit recreational shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Recreational shooting is being temporarily prohibited in three national forests in Arizona in a move that officials say will help reduce the wildfire threat. The Southwestern Region of the U.S. Forest Service ordered the prohibitions in the Coronado, Prescott and Tonto national forests to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday and to continue until July 31 or until rescinded. Officials said the three forests are experiencing an increase in drying trends with large amounts of grass that could be fuel for fires resulting from above-average winter moisture. The Forest Service says the three forests have a history of shooting-related fires and that hundreds of acres have burned in the last two weeks due to fires likely caused by recreational shooting.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COMMUNITY-FISHING
Community fishing's a popular outlet during pandemic
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Families and fishermen are heading to community lakes as an outdoor outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Countless federal, state and county waters have been deemed off-limits. But many community lakes are open and still being stocked. The lure has been too much to resist for fishermen and families. Fans say it's a perfect activity for social distancing. Searches for how and where to fish have increased in recent weeks. The website of the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation has an interactive map showing what’s open in every state during the pandemic.
KINGMAN HOMICIDE CASE
Authorities ID Kingman man allegedly killed by his roommate
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who they say was fatally shot by his roommate in Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say 30-year-old Christopher Dayton Young of Kingman was found dead in a roadway early Monday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck and face. They say 33-year-old Christopher Robin Kacos has been arrested and jailed on suspicion of felony second-degree murder. Sheriff’s officials say Young had been living at the home Kacos owns for about a month. A woman alleged that Young hit her on the head after she complained about loud music coming from the house. Kacos told authorities Young told him about the assault before running into the desert. They say Kacos later admitted his involvement in the shooting and was arrested.