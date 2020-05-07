Ozark man arrested, charged with murder

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man has been arrested for murder.
Ozark Police say Jeremy A. Spears killed 34-year-old Joshua R. McNeal of Ozark.
Investigators were called to the 200 block of Washington Avenue on March 22. McNeal had been shot and he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Investigators say after multiple interviews and examining evidence from the crime scene they were able to recover some very important information through law enforcement resources that subsequently led to the arrest of a suspect.
On May 6, 2020 investigators from the Ozark Police Department arrested the 22-year-old Spears.
