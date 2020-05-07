Perfect Thursday, round of rain Friday and near-record cold?!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! It was a very blustery Wednesday across the area with many locations seeing peak wind gusts of 30-40 mph! Fortunately today will be nowhere near as windy. What’s better is we will keep the sunny skies and temperatures will only reach the lower and middle 70s!
The only legitimate shot at rain over the next week comes on Friday with a strong cold front. It won’t rain all day long, but afternoon and evening showers are expected as the front moves in from the northwest.
Thunderstorms are not anticipated with this round of rain. However, it will be windy again come Friday with gusts possibly exceeding 30 mph. The other interesting thing about Friday from a forecasting standpoint is the high temperature forecast.
It’s very possible that areas along and south of U.S. 80 soar to 80° or higher while locations such as Demopolis, Marion, Clanton, Rockford, Alexander City, La Fayette, Opelika, and Valley stay in the 60s to near 70° at best! What’s referred to as a “tight temperature gradient” will set up courtesy of the approaching front.
Skies will rapidly clear Friday night, allowing fresh cold air to surge south. Lows will approach record territory around 44° by Saturday morning. Another night with near-record low temps is expected Saturday night around 43°.
The afternoons will be nice for Mother’s Day weekend, though! Highs will be in the lower 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday with high-level clouds leading to a partly cloudy sky.
Looking ahead to next week, it does look like we will heat back up slowly into the 80s with sunshine continuing to dominate the forecast.
