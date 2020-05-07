Photos released of girl who may be deceased “Baby Jane Doe” found in Opelika in 2012

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for the identity of a young girl whose skeletal remains were found in 2012 and they believe they have found a photo of her.
Police say they have enhanced photos they first received several years ago. The woman who gave them the photo says she believes that the enhanced version depicts the real-life girl better than the originals.
Skeletal remains of “Baby Jane Doe,” as she is being called, were discovered behind an unnamed trailer park in January 2012 in Opelika.
The Alabama Governor’s Office, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and a private citizen are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the girl and the conviction of her killer.
This is an active investigation and police continue to follow all leads to get justice for this little girl.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
