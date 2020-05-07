2 suspects arrested after drug bust on Lee Rd. 147 in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects were arrested in Lee County Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Road 147 in Beauregard.
Michael Ford, 37 of Opelika, is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Green, 27 from Opelika, is charged with possession of marijuana.
Authorities said multiple items were recovered from the residence, including, THC oil, controlled narcotics, illegal distilled spirits, approximately $6,000 cash, and 17 firearms.
Ford is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $7,000 bond. Green bonded out on the scene.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.