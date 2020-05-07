Victim identified in Thursday death investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are identifying the victim in the third of three unrelated shootings that happened Wednesday.
James Legregory McGhee Jr., 18, of Montgomery, was found dead in the 4400 block of Danbury Court around 6:50 p.m.
Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the scene where they found the victim’s body. McGhee had been shot multiple times.
The case has been classified as a death investigation and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.
Prior to McGhee’s death, investigators worked a homicide in the 2900 block of McQueen Street around 2:50 p.m. and a non-life-threatening shooting in the 1600 block of South Holt Street around 4:25 p.m.
Montgomery County District Attorney reacted to the shootings Wednesday evening saying “we have had 47 people shot in the city of Montgomery during the quarantine period. We have had 3 people shot today, two resulting in homicides. This violence that plagues our city has to stop. It is so sad that there are so many mothers and fathers losing their children to gun violence and mothers and fathers losing their children to prison.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.