62-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting, suspect charged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Wednesday in Montgomery.
According to police Capt. Saba Coleman, Maurice Cooper-Jenkins, 35, is charged with the murder of Joseph Ford, 62.
Coleman says Cooper-Jenkins was charged after an investigation into the shooting, which happened in the 2900 block of McQueen Street Wednesday.
An investigation found that Cooper-Jenkins shot Ford while the two were involved in an altercation.
Cooper-Jenkins was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $150,000 bond.
